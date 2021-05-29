Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will post $37.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $37.80 million. Kingstone Companies posted sales of $30.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year sales of $155.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $154.86 million to $155.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $153.09 million, with estimates ranging from $146.48 million to $159.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.93. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

