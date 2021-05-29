Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,987,833 shares.The stock last traded at $43.93 and had previously closed at $44.06.

KL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

