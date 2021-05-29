KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.