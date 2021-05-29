KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $221.32 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $28.43 or 0.00083977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00055653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.64 or 0.00317929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00197700 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00765099 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.