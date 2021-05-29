Klimatas (KTS) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,610.92 and $68.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.