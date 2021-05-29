KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KNBE. Truist assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

KnowBe4 stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

