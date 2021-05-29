Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.76.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% in the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 353,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $14,187,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSS stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,712,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,700. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

