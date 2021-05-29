Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in May

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the April 29th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Komercní banka, a.s. stock remained flat at $$31.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, and foreign currency accounts.

