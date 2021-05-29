Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $1.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

