Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.350-4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

KOP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. 82,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,724. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $736.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Insiders have sold 30,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,813 over the last ninety days. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

