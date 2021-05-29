L Amy Newmark Sells 1,307 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $545.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

CSSE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

