LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Down 46.4% in May

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the April 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:LAIX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 2,859,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. LAIX has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Get LAIX alerts:

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in LAIX in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LAIX in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in LAIX in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.