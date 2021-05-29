Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $649.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $625.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $266.09 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.