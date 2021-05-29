Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 238.9% in May

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 238.9% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

