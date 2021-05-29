Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.03.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Cowen upped their price target on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

