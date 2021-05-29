Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LRMR opened at $8.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

