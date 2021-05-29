Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.72. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 757.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million.

LAWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products stock opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

