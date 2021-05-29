Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.27

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $197.27 and last traded at $192.53, with a volume of 854093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.46.

Get Lear alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.