Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Short Interest Update

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LNNNY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.15. 3,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62. Leoni has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNNNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Monday, May 17th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Leoni from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

