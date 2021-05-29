Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in McKesson by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.18.

NYSE:MCK opened at $192.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares in the company, valued at $26,564.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

