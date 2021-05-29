Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,675 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

EWJ stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

