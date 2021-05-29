Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

BATS EFG opened at $108.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

