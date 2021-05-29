Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

