Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.04 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.