Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.13. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $96.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

