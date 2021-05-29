Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

