Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Short Interest Up 131.1% in May

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 27,920,000 shares, an increase of 131.1% from the April 29th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 291,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.
About Lexington Realty Trust
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
