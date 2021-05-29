LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Director Ronald T. Nixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LHCG stock opened at $196.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.43 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

