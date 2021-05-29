Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.83

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,273,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,953,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,568,030 shares of company stock worth $98,519,308 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 88.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 378.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 61.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 303.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 194,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

