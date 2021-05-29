Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.65 million.

Limbach stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 41,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,695. Limbach has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $97.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

