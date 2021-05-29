Lincoln National Corp Has $734,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,425 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 204.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

