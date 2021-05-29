Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 116.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $458,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.