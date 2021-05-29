Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD opened at $222.15 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of -516.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average of $199.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.04.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,433 shares of company stock valued at $63,549,751. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

