Linda F. Kozlowski Sells 6,165 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $29,098.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APRN opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.