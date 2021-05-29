Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 208,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,446. Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

About Lithium

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

