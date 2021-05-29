Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LTUM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. 208,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,446. Lithium has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.
