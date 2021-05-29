LockTrip (LOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $118,412.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One LockTrip coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00020058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $103.66 million and $118,412.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars.

