Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0724 (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.0724 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $72.35 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.00850263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.70 or 0.08681698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00087853 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

