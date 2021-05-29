Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American National Group in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT opened at $150.02 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

