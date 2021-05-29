Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $118.29 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $995,134 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

