Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 214,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 87,340 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2,852.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

