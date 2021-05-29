Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,845 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $56.50 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

