Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $590,000 in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

SFIX stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

