Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $98,363,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,266 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,176 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $44,963,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $23,692,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.