Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,711 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the period.

Get Insmed alerts:

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of INSM opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.25. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.