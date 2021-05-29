Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,198 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,198 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $61,111,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Exponent by 22.1% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 543,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Exponent by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,624,000 after purchasing an additional 26,295 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO opened at $91.23 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

