Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth $47,739,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,184 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Cantel Medical by 8,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 206,041 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMD opened at $81.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of Cantel Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

