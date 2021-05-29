Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $205.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $188.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.53 and its 200-day moving average is $175.53. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

