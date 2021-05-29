Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,482,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 535,279 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,731,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

