Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LNEGY traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. 12,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.71. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

