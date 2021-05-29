Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Raised to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

